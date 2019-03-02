RRB Group D Result 2019 On March 4, Here's How To Check Your Results

RRB result 2019: RRB Group D result will be released on March 4

RRB Group D result 2019: The first lot of candidates who attended the RRB Level 1 Computer-Based Test or CBT in September 2018 has been waiting for RRB Group D result for last five months. Here's an update for all those 1.17 crore candidates who appeared in Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)'s Group D exam: Your CBT results will be declared on March 4, i.e. next Monday. Usually, the Boards release its results around 8 pm in the evening. The RRB Group D result will be released on various RRB websites of regional Boards like, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Siliguri, and RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

"List of candidates short-listed to appear for PET for Level 1 Posts is to be published by 4th March, 2019," said a notification posted on the official RRB websites. The Indian Railways jobs aspirants who are waiting to appear in Physical Efficiency Test or PET after shortlisted in RRB Group D result advised to wait for updates from the Boards and NDTV Education team.

Downloading RRB Group D result is simple. Read on...

RRB Group D result 2019: How to download

RRB Group D result 2019: A screen grab from RRB Chennai of Indian Railways confirming the result date

Follow the steps given here for downloading your results:

(Before venturing out to download your RRB Group D result from an official website, you would need a good internet connection. Make sure you have got one).

Step 1: Visit the respective RRB website you had registered for appearing in Level 1 jobs in February last year.

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage. If you are not able to find RRB Group D result link on the homepage, check for updates within "News & Updates CEN 02/2018(Level 1 Posts as per 7th CPC)". The RRB Group D result PDF would carry a headline something in the line of "List of candidates short-listed to appear for PET for Level 1 Posts".

Step 3: On next page open, check for your registration numbers.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways said in statement that the registration for next phase of RRC Group D registration will begin this month.

