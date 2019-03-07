'This Is In Practice Since 2000': Railway On Group D Marking Issue

RRB Group D Result: Candidate Cry Foul. Railways Reply

"This marking pattern is being followed for nearly 19 years," said the Indian Railways in response to the tension over group D result. Score cards, showing marks more than the total marks, shared by candidates on social media went viral after the results were out. The Ministry of Railways, in its first tweet, said that the viral score card is "morphed". Later it released an official notification on the railway recruitment board portals. The group D result was released on March 4.

Candidates have been sharing the score cards where the marks secured are more than the total marks. In response to this, the Ministry has said, "it is not uncommon that on normalization, marks secured by a candidate would go more than the total marks of the exam paper."

The highest marks in the said exam, says the Ministry, is 126.13. "Any other marks higher than this, is pure concoction," it said.

Mark normalization is adopted in government exams where the exam is held across multiple sessions. In order to bring equilibrium in the difficulty levels of all the sessions, the marks of the candidates are normalized. The normalized marks can be higher or lower from the raw scores of the candidates depending upon the session in which the candidate took the exam.

RRB group D exam was held in 152 shifts for 51 days.

