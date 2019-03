RRB Group D result date and time has finally been confirmed

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D result date has finally been confirmed. The wait of candidates will be over tomorrow. RRB officials have confirmed that result will be released tomorrow. RRB Group D exam was conducted in computer-based mode from September 2018 to December 2018. For those who appeared for the exam in September, the wait was the longest. After the RRB Group D result is declared tomorrow, the qualified candidates will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The RRB Group D result will be released after 3:00 pm tomorrow. Candidates who appeared in the exam are advised to keep their registration number nearby so that they could check their result easily. However, there is a high probability that the result server may crash. In such a scenario, candidates should not fret and wait for the website to respond again and check their result then.

The result will include a candidate's qualifying status for RRB Group D PET and their normalized marks in RRB Group D exam.

Normalization of marks scored in RRB Group D exam is done so that candidates who appeared in separate sessions of the exam and consequently may have gotten question papers of different difficulty level may have the same chances at qualifying the exam.

Normalization process is followed by several examination boards and recruitment boards to make sure that different questions across different session do not affect the chances of a candidate. Staff Selection Commission, Government of India, was one of the most recent recruitment commissions to switch to normalization process.

RRB Group D result will be released on the official website of RRBs only. Candidates should check that they are visiting the correct website before attempting to login and check their Group D result. For candidates benefit, we are providing direct links to the official websites of all the RRBs below:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

In the RRB Group D result notice also RRBs have requested candidates to beware of touts and brokers and hence candidates should only rely on the official websites mentioned above for any information on selection.

