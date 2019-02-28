RRB Group D Result: 3 Simple Steps For Downloading Results Using Mobiles

RRB Group D result: The recruitment exam for which the RRB Group D result is expected was completed in 51 days by end of December, 2018.

Jobs | | Updated: February 28, 2019 14:54 IST
RRB Group D result: Check your results following these three simple steps given here


New Delhi: 

The most awaited Group D result of Indian Railways is expected to be released anytime soon, according to reports on RRB Group D result. The results for the recruitment exam held for 62,907 vacancies in various posts like Helpers, Track Maintainers, Assistant Pointsman, Gateman, Porter, Hamal, Sweeper cum Porter, Hospital Assistant etc. will be released on the official websites of RRBs or Railway Recruitment Boards. This mammoth examination has been organized by RRBs in over 400 centers. Each day 3 to 4 lakh candidates appeared at the examination and the attendance is over 60%. The recruitment exam for which the RRB Group D result is expected was completed in 51 days by end of December, 2018.

Its really easy to check your results. Read on.

RRB Group D result: How to check your results using mobiles

RRB Group D result, rrbahmedabad.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in, rrbbnc.gov.in, rrbbpl.nic.in, rrbbbs.gov.in, rrbbilaspur.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbgkp.gov.in, rrbguwahati.gov.in, rrbjammu.nic.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in, rrbmalda.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in, rrbpatna.gov.in, rrbranchi.gov.in, rrbsecunderabad.nic.in, rrbsiliguri.org, rrbthiruvanthapuram.gov.in

RRB Group D result 2018: The results will be released on the official websites of RRBs 

After you have got the confirmation about the Railway Recruitment Board releasing the RRB Group results, follow the steps given here:

First step: Go the RRB official website you have registered with while applying for RRB Group D recruitment. (If you are wondering on how to reach those links either click on this link or chose your RRBs from the table on the bottom of this story)

Second step: There, on the homepage of your RRB, (in most RRB pages) you will find a link for checking your RRB Group D result which has been published recently. The link might look like this: "Click here to view provisionally short listed candidates for...". Click on that link.

Third step: Then a PDF file will open next. On that page, search for your RRB Group D exam registration number.

RRB Group D result: RRB websites

Name of RRBWebsite
RRB Ahmedabadwww.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmerwww.rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahbadwww.rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalorewww.rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopalwww.rrbbpl.nic.in
RRB Bhubaneshwarwww.rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspurwww.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chennaiwww.rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Chandigarhwww.rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpurwww.rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahatiwww.rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammuwww.rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkatawww.rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Maldawww.rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbaiwww.rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpurwww.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patnawww.rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchiwww.rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabadwww.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
RRB Siliguriwww.rrbsiliguri.org
RRB Thiruvanthapuramwww.rrbthiruvanthapuram.gov.in

