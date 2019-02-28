RRB Group D Result Likely Today: Live Updates

RRB Group D result, cut off marks, merit list and individual scores are likely to be released today by the railway recruitment boards (RRB). The computer based test result is commonly referred to as the RRB group D result. Candidates who took the group D exam held in September-December can expect their result today. Regarding the RRB group D result date there has been no official confirmation from the Board. However whenever asked for a result date, officials said the result may come anytime in February. Officials have, particularly, said that the RRB group D results will not be released in March.

RRB Group D Result: List Of Official Websites To Check Result

Railway group D exam was held in September-December 2018.

Over 1.17 Crore Await Railway Group D Result

Candidates should note that over 1.17 crore took the computer based test, which makes it obvious that candidates are eagerly waiting for their result and are logging on to the official portals of the RRBs everyday. It can be inferred that immediately after the RRB group D result is announced, the official website may slow down or crash due to multiple logins. In such case, candidates need not panic and wait for a while. For example the servers of RRBs which have more vacancies will have technical issues as more candidates have appeared for the exam from that zone. Searches have already begun for RRB group D result 2019 Chandigarh.

Through this recruitment process, RRBs will fill more than 60,000 vacancies in various group D posts in the railways through Computer-based test, which has already been over, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will be conducted next, and Document Verification Process.

The said group D result is the outcome of the first selection exam for the railway group D posts. The jobs were notified in February, last year. This is the other biggest recruitment drive of the Indian Railways announced last year and the second of the four job announcements made by the national transporter since February 2018.

