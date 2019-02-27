RRB Group D Result: Here's What You Should Know

RRB group D result 2019 expected soon. NTPC recruitment begins tomorrow.

Speculations have mounted for the RRB group D result as the month end is nearing. RRB officials have confirmed that the group D results will be released in February. Officials have, particularly, said that the RRB group D results will not be released in March. With only 2 more days left for the month to end, the only supposition is that the result may either come today (27 February) or tomorrow (28 February).

This said result is the outcome of the first selection level for the railway group D posts. The jobs were notified in February, last year. This was the other biggest recruitment drive of the Indian Railways announced last year and the second of the four job announcements made by the national transporter since February 2018.

Through this recruitment process, RRBs will fill more than 60,000 vacancies in various group D posts in the railways through Computer-based test, which has already been over, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will be conducted next, and Document Verification Process.

More than 1.8 crore candidates had applied and more than 1.17 crore candidates appeared for the RRB Group D CBT which began in September 2018 and concluded on December 17, 2018.

The railway NTPC recruitment will begin tomorrow. This is the first railway recruitment giving the benefits of the EWS reservation to the candidates.

The railway NTPC posts include junior clerk cum typist, accounts clerk cum typist, trains clerk, commercial cum ticket clerk, traffic assistant, goods guard, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, senior clerk cum typist, junior accountant assistant cum typist, commercial apprentice, station master, etc. Recruitment to the NTPC posts will be conducted by the railway recruitment boards (RRB). The exact number of vacancies in NTPC posts is uncertain; however out of the total number of vacancies announced by the railways recently RRBs will supervise the recruitment of 30,000 posts.

