RRB Group D Result 2019: Know Where To Check

RRBs will release the group D result anytime soon. Railway recruitment boards (RRB), the recruiting agency of the Indian Railways, are expected to announce the result of the first computer based test held for group D posts in September-December 2018. Over 1.17 crore candidates took the exam out of 1.8 crore registered ones. RRBs will intimate the candidates about the RRB group D result date and website through SMS and emails; candidates are suggested to monitor the registered number and email address for timely update in this regard.

Candidates should check the group D result on RRB portals only.

To download the RRB group D result, candidates shall have to visit the respective official RRB websites and use the registration number and date of birth as login credentials.

Click here for more Jobs News