RRB Postpones NTPC Application By A Day; RRB Group D Result Likely Tomorrow

RRB Group D result is expected to be released tomorrow

RRB Group D Result: RRBs, late evening today, postponed the date for RRB NTPC application by a day. A notice, right now available only on RRB Chennai and RRB Bhubaneswar website, says that the online registration for NTPC posts will begin from March 1 as opposed to February 28 as was mentioned in the indicative advertisement which was released on February 23, 2019. With the date postponed by a day, it is quite likely that RRB Group D result will be released tomorrow.

A notice from RRB on RRB Group D result declaration was expected today but so far RRBs have not released any notice. It is highly probable that RRBs may release result notification tomorrow, a few hours before releasing the result.

Candidates who are awaiting the result for last two months need to be a little bit patient as the result will be released very soon now.

Like RRB Group C result, it is expected that RRB Group D result will also be released in pdf form on respective RRB websites. The said pdf will carry the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round.

Along with the RRB Group D result, RRBs will also release the cut off marks for Group D CBT. RRBs are also expected to release the PET details after result declaration.

More than 1.8 crore candidates had applied for 62,907 Group D posts and reportedly more than 1.17 crore candidates had appeared for the computer-based test conducted between September 2018 and December 2018.

