RRBs Mum On Group D Result; Will Begin NTPC Application From February 28

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D result is expected to be released in a couple of days. However, a lack of any update from the RRB is keeping candidates on their toes. Though, RRB officials have time and again said that RRBs would release a result notification prior to releasing the result, there has been no sign of any such notice while February comes to a close. Our source in RRBs had informed that the RRB Group D result will be released by mid-February but that deadline has passed too.

So what is the status of RRB Group D result?

Even though RRB officials we have contacted have maintained that RRB Group D result will be released before March, there is no other update.

Releasing RRB Group D result before March would make sense because RRBs would be beginning the recruitment process for more than 1 lakh vacancies from February 28, 2019.

Previous result declarations by RRBs have proved that RRB servers break after a result declaration because of the huge number of candidates flocking the website and with RRB NTPC recruitment process beginning on February 28, 2019, the window is very small.

RRB Group D advertisement was released in February last year and it has been now a year but the recruitment process has not been completed. For Group D posts, RRBs have completed the CBT process but still need to complete Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification process.

RRB had advertised more than 62,000 Group D vacancies for which more than 1.8 crore candidates had applied and more than 1.17 crore candidates appeared for the RRB Group D CBT which began in September 2018 and concluded on December 17, 2018.

