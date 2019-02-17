RRB Group D Result: How To Check RRB Malda, Muzaffarpur Ranchi, Siliguri, Thiruvanthapuram Results

RRB Group D result of RRB Malda, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, Siliguri, and Thiruvanthapuram will out soon

RRB Result 2018: RRB Group D result for the Railways Recruitment Boards or RRBs like RRB Malda, RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Ranchi, RRB Siliguri, and RRB Thiruvanthapuram on the official websites of the respective RRBs. The RRB Group D result of these regional boards will be released on rrbmalda.gov.in, rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in, rrbranchi.gov.in, rrbsiliguri.org and rrbthiruvanthapuram.gov.in respectively. The results are expected to be released anytime soon. According to the official version of Indian Railways, the Group D results are expected by the mid-February. Today is February 17 and the official deadline fixed by the Boards is mid-February.

RRB Group D results will be released based on the performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted from September 17, 2018 to December 17, 2018 by the RRBs of Indian Railways for the recruitment of around 63,000 posts in Level 1. Level 1 is the earstwhile Group D posts.

The RRBs had released a notification (CEN 02/2018) in February last year in this regard. The answer key of these exams were released in the second week of January.

How to check RRB Malda Group D result

Follow these steps given here:

First step: Visit this website RRB Malda

Second step: Click on the RRB Group D result PDF

Third step: Check your roll number on the next page

How to check RRB Muzaffarpur Group D result

Follow these steps given here:

First step: Visit this website, RRB Muzaffarpur

Second step: Click on the RRB Group D result PDF

Third step: Check your roll number on the next page

How to check RRB Ranchi Group D result

Follow these steps given here:

First step: Visit this website, RRB Ranchi

Second step: Click on the RRB Group D result PDF

Third step: Check your roll number on the next page

How to check RRB Siliguri Group D result

Follow these steps given here:

First step: Visit this website, RRB Siliguri

Second step: Click on the RRB Group D result PDF

Third step: Check your roll number on the next page

How to check RRB Thiruvananthapuram Group D result

Follow these steps given here:

First step: Visit this website, RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Second step: Click on the RRB Group D result PDF

Third step: Check your roll number on the next page

