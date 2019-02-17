RRB Group D Result Date Still Undecided; Board Announces RRB ALP Answer Key Date

RRB Group D result date still not confirmed; RRB ALP answer key date announced

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D Result will be released in the next few days. With RRBs announcing RRB ALP answer key release date yesterday, the speculation was high that Indian Railway will also lay to rest the speculations around RRB Group D result and provide a confirmed result date. However Indian Railways, one of the largest recruiters in the world, is still mum about RRB Group D result.

Based on the information provided by an RRB official to NDTV, the result should be expected in February and the date will not be shifted to March. Earlier, several sources associated with RRBs had maintained that the result for RRB Group D CBT will be released by mid-February. However, there has been no sign of the result and mid-February, in its technical sense, has passed.

The RRB official had also told NDTV that the supposed delay in RRB Group D result is because the board wants to be careful with the result. It is re-checking the result to rule out any error in the result and avoid the goof up that had happened in the case of RRB ALP result for 1st CBT when the boards had to revise and release the result again after some candidates found errors in the final answer key.

Candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates equal to twice the number of total vacancies will be called for PET. Based on the number of candidates who appeared for the examination, approximately 1% candidates will qualify in the RRB Group D CBT.

The RRB group D result, when announced, will be available on the official RRB websites in pdf format.

