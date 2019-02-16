RRB ALP Answer Key: What Does The Official Notification Say And Other Updates

RRB ALP answer key for 2nd CBT will be released on February 18

RRB ALP Answer Key: RRB Thiruvananthapuram today released a notice on RRB ALP answer key with a slew of other RRBs following suit. The official notification says that the RRB ALP answer key for 2nd CBT will be released on February 18, 2019 at 12:00 pm. As per the notice, the link to access RRB ALP answer key, question paper, and responses has been provided on the official websites. The link will be activated on the official websites on the designated date and time.

Almost 13 lakh candidates had qualified for the RRB ALP 2nd CBT after the revised result was released.

The 2nd CBT for RRB ALP recruitment concluded on January 23, 2019 with the exam also being conducted on February 8, 2019 for some candidates after the exam was rescheduled for some centres where candidates had encountered technical glitch.

The RRB ALP answer key is being released in a very short span of time. Here's what the official notice said about the RRB ALP Answer Key:

"The 2nd Stage CBT for ALP & Technician Posts against CEN 01/2018 was conducted on 21.01.19, 22.01.19, 23.01.19 and 08-02-19. In order to enable candidates who appeared in this CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link has been provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 12:00hrs on 18-02 2019 to 23:59 hrs of 20-02-2019."

RRBs had earlier said that the RRB ALP answer key for 2nd CBT will be released in February. After the RRB ALP answer key is released, candidates will be able to check the same from the respective RRB websites. Candidates can find the website link for the RRBs below:

A similar stance is being adopted by RRBs for Group D result. RRB officials, who have chosen to comment on Group D result anonymously, have maintained that the RRB Group D result will be released mid-February without any reference to any exact date.

