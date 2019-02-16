RRB ALP Answer Key For 2nd CBT Date, Time Confirmed; 5 Points To Remember

RRB ALP answer key for 2nd CBT will be released on Monday

RRB ALP Answer Key: RRBs have announced the answer key release date for ALP, Technician 2nd stage CBT which was concluded recently. The RRB ALP answer key for the second stage CBT will be released on February 18, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Along with the provisional answer key, RRBs would also release the question paper and responses of the candidates. Candidates will be allowed to submit objection on RRB ALP answer key, question paper, and responses.

The submission of objection on RRB ALP answer key will begin on February 19, 2019 at 10:00 am and end on February 20, 2019 at 11:59 pm. This is a very small window and hence candidates need to be careful and submit their objections as soon as possible.

Here are a five important points to keep in mind before submitting the objection on RRB ALP Answer Key, Question Paper, and Candidate Responses.

1. Candidates must go through the RRB ALP answer key, question paper, and responses carefully before submitting any objection.

2. Candidates will have to submit Rs. 50 for every objection raised on RRB ALP Answer Key, Question Paper, and Responses.

3. If the objection is found to be correct, the fee submitted will be refunded to the candidate's bank account.

4. For raising objections, candidate has to select the question ID from among the dropdown list. Therefore, in order to raise objection, the question ID has to be noted for selecting the same from the drop down list.

5. Objections on RRB ALP answer key should be submitted by the last date. No exceptions will be made and no request will be entertained after the last date.

