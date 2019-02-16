RRB ALP Answer Key, Question Paper, Responses For 2nd CBT On This Date

RRB ALP answer key for 2nd CBT in next few days

RRB ALP Answer Key: RRBs have finally issued a fresh update on RRB ALP 2nd CBT. The 2nd CBT for RRB AlP, Technician recruitment was held on 21st January, 22nd January, 23rd January, and 8th February 2019. After the CBT was over, candidates were eagerly waiting for provisional answer keys. Well, their wait is over since RRBs today released a notification about ALP 2nd CBT answer key and objection raising.

The question papers, responses, and RRb ALP Answer Key for the 2nd CBT will be available from February 18, 2019 on the official website of the RRBs. The link to access the RRB ALP 2nd CBT question paper, responses, and RRB ALP answer key will be activated at 12:00 hrs on February 18, 2019 and will remain active till midnight on February 20, 2019.

Candidates will be allowed to submit their objection on the questions, responses, and provisional answer key from 10:00 am on February 19, 2019. The last date to submit objection on RRB ALP 2nd CBT is February 20, 2019 till 11:59 pm.

Candidates will also have to pay a fee to submit their objection. As per the official notification released by RRBs, "The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50/- per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment."

The notification also says, "Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e. 20-02-2019, 23:59hrs after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/keys etc will be entertained."

