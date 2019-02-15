RRB Group D Result 2019: How To Check Using Your Mobiles

RRB Group D result 2019: Its really easy to download your Railway recruitment result using your mobiles

You are reading this report because you want to know whether your RRB Group D result is out or not? You must be exhausted by reading all those reports suggesting that the Group D result for the Computer-Based Tests organised from September 17 to December 17 last is "going to be released anytime soon. Take a minute to think about this: Railway Recruitment Board or RRB releases a notification before the exact result date. In most cases, the national carrier releases this notice one or two days before the actual results declaration. These notifications are normally released on the official regional board portals. So, don't worry and don't lose your sleep over an exam. The RRB Group D result updates will be published on the portals mentioned here and also on NDTV Jobs section.

Then, what will be the next thing you will be doing when the RRB Group D result is out. Don't panic.

Its really easy to check your results. Read on.

RRB Group D result: How to check your results using mobiles

RRB Group D result 2019: A page like this will open in your mobiles After you have got the confirmation about the Railway Recruitment Board releasing the RRB Group results, follow the steps given here:

First step: Pick up your mobile phones (Obviously which should be having good internet connection).

Second step:: Go the RRB official websites. (If you are wondering on how to reach those links where you applied for the sixty three thousand vacancies at the first place, click on this link and you will reach the links you are searching for)

Third step: There, on the homepage of your RRB, (in most RRB pages) you will find a link for checking your RRB Group D result which has been published recently. The link might look like this: "Click here to view provisionally short listed candidates for...". Click on that link.

Fourth step: Then a PDF file will open next. On that page, search for your RRB Group D exam registration number. If you find your number there, that means you have been selected for next level. If not, better luck next time and keep fighting for that one government jobs slot which is waiting for you.

