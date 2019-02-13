RRB Group D Result: How To Check RRB Bhopal, Ajmer, Chennai, Secunderabad Results

RRB Group D result for various Railway Recruitment Boards will be released soon

RRB Group D result: Indian Railways sources have said the RRB Group D resultfor the Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) held across India last year will be released by mid-February and the same can be expected any time soon on the official RRB websites. The Indian Railways recruitment exam results of RRB Bhopal, RRB Ajmer, RRB Chennai, RRB Secunderabad and RRB Allahabad will be released on the respective official websites of these Boards. A PDF file will be released on the official websites with the final answer keys. The RRBs are expected to release the scores along with the RRB Group D results.

Read: RRB Group D Result: How To Check RRB Chandigarh, Bangalore, Patna, Mumbai, Ahmedabad Results

How to check RRB Bhopal Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Bhopal results:

1. Click on this link: RRB Bhopal

2 . On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

3 . On next page open, search for your registration number

Read: RRB ALP Answer Key: CBT 2 Key Expected Soon; Things Candidates Must Know

How to check RRB Ajmer Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Ajmer results:

1. Click on this link: RRB Ajmer

2 . On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

3 . On next page open, search for your registration number

Read: RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key Soon; Here're The Direct Links To Download

How to check RRB Chennai Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Chennai results:

1. Click on this link: RRB Chennai

2 . On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

3 . On next page open, search for your registration number

Read: RRB Group D Result On February 13 Or Not

How to check RRB Secunderabad Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Secunderabad results:

1. Click on this link: RRB Secunderabad

2 . On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

3 . On next page open, search for your registration number

Read: Exclusive: Indian Railways' Notification For 1.3 Lakh Vacancies Coming On This Date

How to check RRB Allahabad Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Allahabad results:

1. Click on this link: RRB Allahabad

2 . On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

3 . On next page open, search for your registration number

Read: RRB Group D Result Expected Soon; Check Minimum Percentage Required For Qualification

Direct links of other websites of RRB Group D result

Direct links of other websites of RRB Group D result for rest of the RRB Boards: