RRB Group D Result Not Today, Direct Result Links Here: Live Updates

RRB Group D result 2019: Indian Railways' Railway Recruitment Boards will release results soon

RRB Group D result: Railway Recruitment Board will release the RRB Group D result for more than 1 crore candidates anytime soon, but not today. Around 1.17 crore candidates are waiting for the release of the Group D exam results and the Railways had said earlier that the Boards will be notifying the RRB Group D results dates when it has been fixed. According to an Indian Railways official, the Boards have not fixed an 'exact date' for the results' declaration, however, 'it can be expected anytime soon', he added. Earlier the Railways had said the results are expected to be released by mid-February.

The Railway Recruitment Board will release the RRB Group D results on various RRB websites like rrbahmedabad.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in, rrbbnc.gov.in, rrbbpl.nic.in, rrbbbs.gov.in , rrbbilaspur.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbgkp.gov.in, rrbguwahati.gov.in, rrbjammu.nic.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in, rrbmalda.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in , rrbpatna.gov.in, rrbranchi.gov.in, rrbsecunderabad.nic.in, rrbsiliguri.org and rrbthiruvanthapuram.gov.in.

Exact date not decided: RRB Official

An official to whom NDTV talked regarding the RRB Group D results' dates said the Boards have not fixed an 'exact date' for the results' declaration, however, 'it can be expected anytime soon'.

Indian Railways had announced recruitment of more than 60,000 vacancies in the level -1 posts or Group D posts last year. The recruitment Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) were held from September 17 to December 17 last year.

RRB Group D result: How to check

Follow the steps to check your RRB Group D result:

Step 1 . Click on the respective RRB link of the Board you had applied to

Steo 2 . On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

Step 3 . On next page open, search for your registration number

RRB Group D result: List of websites

RRB result: Group D results will be released on the websites listed below.

Copy the respective RRB link from this list to your browser address and check results when it is released:

RRBs Websites Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahbad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneshwar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Thiruvanthapuram www.rrbthiruvanthapuram.gov.in

After opening the links given above, click on the RRB Group D results' PDFs and check your results from those pages.

RRB Group D result 2019: Timeline of events

January 19, 2019: RRB Group D answer key challenge ends

January 11, 2019: RRB Group D answer key challenge begins

December 17, 2018: RRB Group D recruitment exam concludes

September 17, 2018: RRB Group D recruitment exam begins

September 13, 2018: RRB Group D recruitment exam admit card download begins

September 13, 2018: RRB Group D recruitment exam mock test link activated

September 9, 2018: RRB Group D recruitment exam city and other details released for all the registered candidates

September 9, 2018: Indian railways releases RRB Group D recruitment exam schedule

February 9, 2018: RRB Group D recruitment notification released

