Railway RRB Group D Exam: A Year After Notification, Selection Process Still Underway

RRB Group D Result Awaited: Can Be Expected Soon, Say Officials

On February 10, 2018 Indian Railways announced to fill up more than 60,000 group D posts or the level 1 posts of the seventh central pay commission pay matrix, in various units of Indian Railways. Exactly a year after the job announcement, the national transporter is yet to finish the first stage of selection process which will be followed by physical efficiency test and document verification. 1.89 crore employment seeking candidates in 18-31 years of age appeared for the first stage exam which was supervised by the railway recruitment boards (RRB), the official hiring agencies of the Indian Railways.

The first stage exam for RRB group D posts, computer based, had begun 7 months after the job announcement.

Result of the exam is expected anytime soon, as per the updates given by RRB officials. However considering the number of candidates who took the exam, which is around 60% of the registered candidates, and the evaluation method the result declaration is ought to take time. The railway group D exam concluded in December.

Railways will opt for normalization of scores for shortlisting the candidates.

For the physical efficiency test, candidates twice the number of the community wise vacancy will be shortlisted. The test is qualifying in nature.

The role of the recruitment boards is only to select and recommend the candidates for the post. The appointment is offered by the respective railway administrations.

