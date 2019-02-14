RRB Group D Result: 3 Simple Steps To Check Your Railway Recruitment Board Result

RRB Group D result: Checking your RRB results are so simple. Follow the steps given in this story.

RRB Group D result: Though its Valentine's day today, you are reading this story because you are hooked into internet to know about an important exam result of your life. We have news for you: one of the most awaited government recruitment exam results this year, RRB Group D result is expected to be released anytime soon. As usual, the Railway Recruitment Board, the official body which look after the hiring process in one of the largest employer in the world, will release the RRB Group D result on the official websites. The RRB Group D results will be released on websites like rrbkolkata.gov.in, rrbsecunderabad.nic.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in and rrbmumbai.gov.in, which are affiliated with recruitment boards.

Meanwhile, amid an official 'lookalike' RRB NTPC notification is being circulated in the social media, a Railways official confirmed to NDTV that the actual notification for the 1.3 Iakh recruitment will be released next week.

RRB Group D result: How to check

So, when the results are released, you dont need to panic. Checking the RRB Group D results are simple. Follow the three simple steps given here to check your RRB Group D result of the CBT held last year:

(Before venturing out to check your results, make sure you are using a good internet connection)

Step One : Click on the respective RRB link of the official website of Railway Recruitment Board you have registered to:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Step Two : On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

Step Four : On next page open, search for your registration number

