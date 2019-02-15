RRB Group D Final Result Expected Soon; Important Update

RRB Group D result is expected soon on official RRB websites

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D result is expected any time soon. An RRB official had confirmed to NDTV that RRB Group D result will be released in 'mid-February'. RRB Group D result will be accessible through all RRB websites. Candidates who have appeared in the RRB Group D CBT which concluded on December 17, 2018 will be able to check their RRB Group D result using their registration number of the exam.

RRBs like RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhopal, RRB Thiruvananthapuram, RRB Mumbai, RRB Malda, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Ajmer, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati etc. have already released the provisional answer key and have completed the process of accepting objection on the RRB Group D provisional answer key.

The RRB Group D final result will be released in pdf format on each of the RRB websites. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Group D CBT, which was conducted through September to December last year, will be able to check their result on the respective RRB to which they applied to at the time of RRB Group D recruitment application.

RRB NTPC Notification 2019: Official Recruitment Process For 1.3 Lakh Jobs Soon

Along with the RRB Group D result, candidates will also be able to check RRB Group D cut off marks which will decide the fate of a candidate.

Candidates, who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT exam, will then be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). PET is the second step in the recruitment process for RRB Group D posts. Passing Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature.

Candidates shall be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) twice the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs which means that twice the number of vacancy advertised will qualify in the RRB Group D CBT.

RRB Group D Result: How To Check RRB Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu Results

RRB Group D Result 2019: How To Check RRB Bangalore, Chandigarh, Patna, Mumbai, Ahmedabad Results

RRB Group D Result: How To Check RRB Bhopal, Ajmer, Chennai, Secunderabad Results

Click here for more Jobs News