RRB Group D Result: Speculation Around Result Date Remains; No Confirmation From RRBs

RRB Group D result should be released any day now, say sources

RRB Group D Result: With mid-February here, the anxiety levels are high among RRB Group D applicants. RRB officials have repeatedly said that the result for RRB Group D CBT will be released by mid-February, meanwhile also refraining from stating an exact date for result declaration. RRB, on its part, has also said that the delay in announcing result declaration date is due to the fact that crores of candidates appeared for the RRB Group D CBT and the recruitment board does not want any error in the result for such a vast number of candidates.

In a conversation with NDTV, and RRB official who did not wish to be named said that RRB was checking and rechecking the RRB Group D results so as to avoid any dispute after result declaration.

It should be taken into note that RRB had found itself in a difficult spot after declaring the final result for RRB ALP, Technician first CBT when some candidates submitted representation about discrepancy in the final answer key. RRBs had to not only revise the answer key but also revise and release the result again. The process took another month resulting in postponement of the RRB ALP 2nd CBT.

RRBs had released the RRB Group D provisional answer keys on January 11, 2019 and had invited objection on the same till January 19, 2019. The final answer key will be prepared after resolution of the objections received and the final result will be based on the answer key prepared thus.

RRBs would normalize the RRB Group D scores to take into account the possible different difficulty levels in the different shifts of the RRB Group D exam. Along with the RRB Group D result, final answer key and RRB Group D cut off marks will also be released.

