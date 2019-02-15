RRB NTPC Notification 2019 For 1.3 Lakh Jobs: 4 Important Things You Must Know

RRB NTPC notification 2019: A screen-grab from the notification being circulated on social media

NDTV has confirmed from official sources that the RRB NTPC notification on circulation in social media 'is not official'. The notification which mentions 1.3 lakh vacancies in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam to recruit into various positions (like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc) all over the country has been shared widely on social media now, thus, a big hype has been created on the recruitment, for which the RRB NTPC notification yet to be released by the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, the official recruitment body of the Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC notification 2019: Is Indian Railway planning such a recruitment?

Yes, Indian Railways will be releasing a notice soon on 1.3 lakh jobs. NDTV has not got any confirmation whether its going to be Non-Technical Popular Categories or NTPC notification, but, the Railways will be releasing an 'Indicative Notice' regarding the 1.3 lakh vacancy recruitment soon.

"We have booked a slot on the Employment News which is going to hit the stands on February 23 for an Indicative Notice. This notice will carry details about the 1.3 lakh vacancies," an RRB official told NDTV recently.

RRB NTPC notification 2019: Is the current notification circulated on social media fake?

According to Railway officials, the current notification being circulated on social media is neither official or the Railway Recruitment Board has not released such a notification to the public or to the media.

RRB NTPC notification 2019: When the official notification being released?

Wait for one more week. Next week, the official Employment news will hit the stands either on Friday or Saturday. There is a chance that the Employment News will be released online even before Friday as it happened this week.

RRB NTPC notification 2019: What is the official version the 1.3 lakh jobs?

"Presently, Indian Railways has a sanctioned strength of 15,06,598 employees. Out of these, 12,23,622 personnel are on roll. The remaining 2,82,976 are vacant posts. Recruitment for 1,51,548 posts is going on, leaving 1,31,428 posts still vacant. Further, it may also be noted that approximately 53,000 and 46,000 railway employees shall retire in 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively, causing an additional vacancy of approximately 99,000 employees. Thus, after accounting for the current recruitments in progress, there will be total net vacancies of 1,31,428 and approximately 99,000 i.e. approximately 2,30,000 employees in the railways over next two years," said an official Railways statement earlier.

"These are proposed to be recruited over the next two years in two phases. The first phase of fresh recruitment of 1,31,328 posts shall be initiated in the month of February-March, 2019," the statement had said then.

