RRB Group D Final Result Expected Soon; Qualified Candidates To Appear For PET

RRB Group D result expected soon. Qualified candidates to appear for PET

RRB Group D Result: With approximately 63,000 vacancies at stake, RRB Group D recruitment is one of the largest in recent times. Consequently, Indian Railway is being extra cautious while preparing the exam result for the RRB Group D CBT exam which concluded about two months ago on December 17, 2018. The result, as confirmed by an RRB official, should be out by mid-February. With mid-February here, the anticipation around the RRB Group D result is at an all-time high.

Candidates waiting for their result should expect RRB Group D result in the coming few days. Before releasing the result, RRBs might also release a notice a-la answer key release and inform candidates few hours before the RRB Group D result release.

The result is most likely to be released in pdf format but candidates would still need their registration number to check their result.

'RRB NTPC Notification 2019' For 1.3 Lakh Jobs: A Fact-Check

Once the result is released, candidates can follow the steps given below to check their qualification status for the PET which will be conducted for candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT:

Step One: Click on the respective RRB link of the official website of Railway Recruitment Board you have registered to:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Step Two: On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link.

Step Three: On next page open, search for your registration number.

Candidates who qualify in RRB Group D CBT will have to appear in Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The dates for RRB Group D PET will be announced later by RRB.

Meanwhile, candidates who appeared in the RRB ALP 2nd CBT are awaiting answer key for 2nd CBT. The RRB ALP 2nd CBT answer key is also expected in February and an official confirmation is awaited.

Click here for more Jobs News