RRB Group D Result Date, Time Not Confirmed; Live Updates

RRB Group D result LIVE updates: The results declaration to take more time

Amidst the report in various media, the regional boards of Indian Railways, have not decided an exact date and time for releasing the RRB Group D result, confirms sources from the national carrier. 'All these reports on results being published on February 17 afternoon is nothing but a rumour,' the source confirmed. After the release of RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key yesterday, an official from the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) told NDTV that the RRB Group D result release 'is going to take time' but not on Sunday, i.e. February 17.

The RRBs held recruitment exam as Computer-Based Test or CBTs for more than 1.8 crore job aspirants across India from September to December last year. As per Indian Railways, 1.17 crore candidates appeared for the tests which are held in various centres.

RRB Group D result: Live updates

February 17, 2019 1.30 pm: No updates available on RRB websites on the release of RRB Group result.

February 17, 2019 1.00 pm: 'All these reports on results being published on February 17 afternoon is nothing but a rumour,' a source close to Indian Railways confirms NDTV.

