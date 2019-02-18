RRB ALP Answer Key Released On Official RRB Websites

RRB ALP answer key released on official website

RRB ALP Answer Key: RRB ALP Answer Key has been released on the official RRB websites. Candidates who appeared for the RRB ALP 2nd CBT can check and download the official RRB ALP answer key using their RRB login id and password created at the time of application. Candidates who had qualified in the RRB ALP first stage exam were called to appear in the RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT. Approximately 13 lakh candidates had qualified for RRB ALP 2nd CBT. The number is humongous and hence probability is that server may crash. In event of a server crash or server not responding, candidates are advised to visit RRB websites again after some time.

Step one: Go to the official RRB website.

Step two: Click on the link provided for RRB ALP answer key, question paper, and responses.

Step three: In the next page, read the instructions provided carefully and click on login.

Step four: Enter the information asked and click on submit.

Step five: Check the RRB ALP answer key from the dashboard. (The option selected by the candidate will be visible along with and option treated as correct with green tick mark.)

Candidates should definitely check the answer key, question paper and the clicks of their responses. Since the final result will be prepared based on the answer key, it is important for candidates to check if the answer key prepared by the board is error-free and in case of any incorrect key, question, and clicks of responses, candidates must raise an objection.

RRB ALP is one of the largest recruitment by Indian Railway in recent times with more than 64,000 vacancies and over 13 lakh candidates qualifying for the RRB ALP 2nd CBT. Even a single answer or mark can affect the qualification status of a candidate and hence they should be alert and careful while checking the answer key.

