RRB ALP Answer Key Tomorrow; RRB Group D Result Update

RRB ALP answer key tomorrow; no update on RRB Group D result

RRB ALP Answer Key: RRB ALP answer key will be released tomorrow. In a notice released on the official website, RRBs notified that the RRB ALP answer key, question paper, and responses will be released on February 18, 2019 at 12:00 pm. The RRB ALP answer key which will be released tomorrow is provisional in nature and candidates will be able to submit their objection on the same on February 19 and February 20 through the link provided by RRBs on their official website.

RRB ALP Answer Key: How to submit objection?

Step one: Go to your respective RRB website.

Step two: Click on the link given for RRB ALP 2nd CBT objection tracker.

Step three: Login to your dashboard.

Step four: Select the question id from the dropdown list to raise objection on a question. For incorrect answer key, select correct option ID from the FOUR option IDs available on the top right corner of the question and select the correct option ID from the drop down list of option IDs.

Step five: Furnish explanation for your objection in the box provided.

Step six: Pay the fee or total fee for objections raised. Candidates have to pay Rs. 50 for each objection raised.

The fee submitted will be returned to candidate's account if the objection is found to be correct by the board.

RRB Group D Result Update

On the other hand, there is no news on RRB Group D result, only wild speculation. Some media websites are saying that RRB Group D result will be released in a few hours today. While we cannot confirm the legitimacy of this claim, we can also not refute it. There is an air of ambiguity around the RRB Group D result since an RRB official had earlier told us that the result for Group D CBT will be released mid-February. Hence, the result could be declared any time now. However, in absence of any confirmation from RRBs, we urge candidates to trust only the official websites and not fall for misleading information being peddled by fake RRB websites.

