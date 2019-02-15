RRB Group D Result Expected Anytime Soon; What's Next

RRB Group D result: The RRB will conduct Physical Efficiency Test (PET) after the results' declaration

RRB Group D result 2018: After the RRB Group D result is announced for the CBT or Computer-Based Test held from September 2018 to December 2018, the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB will conduct Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for shortlisted candidates. The Indian Railways had announced recruitment for around 63,000 Group D or Level 1 vacancies in last February and the RRB Group D result is awaited for the same. Based on the merit in RRB Group D result, candidates will be called for PET twice the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs, according to Indian Railways, one of the largest employers in the world.

According to an Indian Railways official, the RRB Group D result will be released in 'mid-February'.

RRB Group D result: Rules for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

RRB Group D result: The results will be declared on the official websites

Passing PET is mandatory and it will be qualifying in nature.

According to Indian Railways, the PET, which will be conducted based on the RRB Group D result, for male candidates will consist of the following components:

The candidate should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down.

The candidate should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

The PET for female candidates selected via RRB Group D result will consist of the following components:

The candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down.

The candidates should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

After the PET process, RRBs will conduct Document Verification process based on the RRB Group D result of the PET.

Candidates would be called for the Document Verification process based on their performance in CBT and subject to them qualifying the PET.

RRB Group D result: Where to check your results

Check your RRB Group D result from the following direct links:

