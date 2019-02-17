RRB Group D Result Today Or Not

RRB Group D result will be released today or not, find out

RRB Group D Result: 'RRB Group D result in a few hours'. Several websites committed to reporting on RRB recruitment have either this or a similar headline, in short providing confirmation that RRB Group D result will be released today and in a few hours. But what is the truth behind all this speculation? Has RRB finally taken cognizance of candidates' anxiety and decided to release Group D result?

We did a simple fact-check for the candidates. The first step was to go through Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) website and then through all the RRB websites for a notice on result declaration. Apart from the notice released about RRB ALP answer key yesterday, there was no new update. The most recent update for RRB Group D recruitment was on January 11, 2019.

RRBs had released the RRB Group D answer key on January 11, 2019.

We did a thorough search of the RRB websites but found no clue to RRB Group D result being declared today.

After this exercise was over, we contacted our source from RRB who said that RRB Group D result date is not confirmed yet and it might take a couple more days.

The speculation about RRB Group D result being declared today is purely based on the hype created after RRBs released a notice yesterday about RRB ALP answer key releasing tomorrow.

Having exhausted our resources we came back to our original stance that RRB Group D result date is not confirmed yet. However, we cannot completely deny that result will be released today since RRBs in the past have sprung a surprise on candidates by releasing result without any prior announcement. This had happened with RRB ALP result for 1st CBT which was initially released on November 2, 2018.

