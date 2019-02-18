RRB Group D Result Not In March, Says Official

RRB Group D result shall be released in February 2019 only

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D result will not be released in March. The information comes from an RRB official who refuted all such claims being made that the RRB Group D result will be released in March instead of the earlier announced plan of releasing the result in February. The RRB Group D result may have been delayed but it will certainly be released in February. The RRB official also said that a-la RRB ALP answer key announcement, the board will make an announcement about RRB Group D result declaration one or two days prior to the result date.

With too much news surrounding the RRB Group D result available on internet, it can be very difficult for candidates to discern which one to believe. In such circumstances, we suggest that candidates verify any news by visiting the official RRB websites.

RRB Group D Result Live Updates

The probability of RRB Group D result in the next few days is, however, very thin since RRBs released ALP 2nd CBT answer key today and will be accepting objections on the same tomorrow and day after tomorrow. This is likely to keep the servers busy leaving little room for RRB Group D result.

The result when released will most likely be in pdf format and candidates would need to check for their roll number in the RRB Group D result pdf which will be uploaded on RRB websites.

RRB ALP answer key for 2nd CBT was released today. The window to submit objection on the RRB ALP 2nd CBT answer key is from February 19, 2019 to February 20, 2019.

