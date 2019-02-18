RRB ALP Answer Key Released; Check Pass Mark Criteria

RRB ALP answer key was released today, check pass marks criteria

RRB ALP Answer Key: Now that the RRB ALP answer key for 2nd CBT has been released, candidates can estimate the marks they would be scoring in the RRB ALP 2nd stage exam. While, the response to some questions may change in the final answer key, the provisional answer key will still allow candidates to develop a fair idea of how many marks they would be scoring in the examination.

However, candidates must know that the marks they arrive at on the basis of provisional answer key will not be final since marks of the candidates would be normalized before releasing the final score card.

Normalization of marks is a practice followed for all such tests where the exam is conducted in multiple shifts over several sessions. This process is followed to practice equity in an exam where difficulty level may vary in different shifts.

Candidates who are confused if normalization process will be followed in the RRB ALP 2nd CBT or not shall put their doubts to rest. As per the official notification, the process of normalization will be followed in all stages of the exam. Hence, marks for the ALP 2nd CBT will also be normalized.

RRB ALP 2nd CBT Pass Marks

The next question in candidates' mind is what is the qualification mark or pass mark for RRB ALP 2nd stage. Here we need to clarify the difference between qualification mark and cut off mark. Qualification mark is the minimum percentage of marks a candidate must score in the exam in order to qualify and cut off marks is the minimum mark a qualified candidate should have scored in order to be shortlisted for the next phase of selection.

In case of Paper A, category-wise minimum percentage required is: UR -40%, OBC-30%, SC-30%, ST -25%.

In case of Paper B, RRB ALP 2nd CBT pass mark is 35% irrespective of the category of the candidate. Candidates need to only qualify in Paper B. Cut off will be set on the basis of marks in Paper A and candidates will be shortlisted for next round of selection for RRB ALP & Technician recruitment on the basis of marks scored in Paper A.

