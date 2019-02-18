RRB ALP answer key will be released today on official website

RRB ALP Answer Key: RRB ALP answer key will be released today. While the link to access the RRB ALP answer key had already been provided on RRB websites, the link will be activated today. A prior notice released by RRBs said that the RRB ALP answer key for 2nd CBT exam which concluded on February 8 will be released on February 18 and the process to submit objection through RRB objection Tracker will begin from February 19, 2019.

The RRB ALP answer key will release simultaneously on all RRB websites and candidates who have appeared for the exam will have to login using their registration information on the link provided. Candidates are advised to compulsorily check the RRB ALP answer key, question paper and responses. Since the window provided by RRBs to raise objection on RRB ALP answer key, question paper and responses is very small, candidates need to be prepared beforehand to submit correct objections.

RRB ALP Answer Key Today: Live Updates

RRB ALP answer key for 2nd CBT will be released today on the official websites, follow live updates

February 18, 2019 9.45 am: RRB ALP answer key link will be activated at 12:00 pm today. Candidates will not be able to click and access the link before that.

February 18, 2019 9.30 am: Known for postponing result release or answer key release, RRBs have made no change in the RRB ALP answer key release date and time so far.

February 18, 2019 9.00 am:RRB ALP answer key will be released today on the scheduled time.

February 18, 2019 8.45 am: RRBs had released a notice on February 16, 2019 informing candidates who appeaered in RRB ALP 2nd CBT that the RRB ALP answer key for 2nd CBT will be released on February 18, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News