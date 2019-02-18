RRBs Silent On Group D Result; RRB ALP Answer Key Today

RRB Group D result: No update from the recruitment board yet

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D result is nowhere in sight. The wait is prolonged with no update form the official sources. It's been a week since all sources associated with RRB have been maintaining that RRB Group D result will be released by mid-February. A curious case, a Twitter user had called the 'mid-February' schedule given for RRB Group D result.

RRB Group D Result: Live Updates

A look at social media websites gives a glimpse into the stress and anxiety being faced by candidates in anticipation of the RRB Group D result.

@rrbadi sir when will be released rrb group d result please... — praveen kumar sharma (@pks17797) February 18, 2019

@RRBKOLKATA When RRB Group D Result Will Publish???? — HABIBUR RAHAMAN GAZI (@HABIBUR65501675) February 18, 2019

Candidates are busy scouting the respective RRB websites for any update on the RRB Group D result. To their disappointment, the most recent update for Group D remains the one released on January 11 about the RRB Group answer key release.

To add to candidates' woes, several fake websites which look similar to RRB websites have cropped up on the internet. These websites are constantly peddling wrong information adding to the confusion of candidates.

RRB Group D result had seen application from approximately 1.8 crore candidates out of which almost 1.17 crore appeared in the examinations which were conducted from September 2018 to December 2018. This is a huge number for touts who take advantage of anxiety of candidates and mislead them.

In their own interest, candidates are advised to not fall for such gimmicks and refer only to the official RRB websites for any update on RRB Group D result. Candidates may find the links to official RRB websites here.

Meanwhile, RRB will be releasing the RRB ALP answer key for 2nd stage CBT. ALP and Technician recruitment was another recruitment announced by Indian Railway last year. It is estimated that more than 12 lakh candidates appeared in the RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT.

Click here for more Jobs News