RRB Group D Result Not Today; Know Why

RRB Group D result is not likely to release today

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D result, in all probability, will not be released today. You ask why? The simple answer is server problem. Yes, server issues could crop up even without the RRB Group D result being released. You probe further and we tell you that RRBs released the RRB ALP answer key today and hence all the servers are busy serving to candidates who are thronging to the RRB websites to check the RRB ALP answer key for the 2nd stage CBT.

RRB Group D Result: Live Update

Though it could seem unfair, it is also a blessing in disguise. Had RRBs released the Group D result simultaneously with RRB ALP answer key, it would have been very difficult for candidates to check the RRB Group D result in one go because of the server issues which are bound to crop up when a large number of candidates try to login into the same website at once. The server issue would have caused further anxiety and frustration among the candidates.

Having said that, the delay in result is still a bit unfair for the candidates. Considering the fact that only over 1% candidates are expected to the next round of selection which is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), the frustration level of candidates can be estimated.

Meanwhile, trying to cash in on the hype created around RRB Group D result are some fake websites which have urls and a website design similar to official RRB websites. These websites are constantly updating wrong or incomplete information on their pages causing candidates to panic.

Candidates are advised to not pay heed to any source other than the official websites for RRBs. One vital thing to keep in mind is that all RRB websites end either in 'nic.in' or 'gov.in'. Candidates can also check the list of official RRB websites here.

