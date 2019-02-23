RRB Group D Result Expected Soon; Details To Follow

RRB Group D result update: result expected any time soon

RRB Group D Result: The anticipation around RRB Group D result is at an all-time high. While RRBs and RRCs have released indicative advertisement for the NTPC recruitment of 2019, there is no word yet on RRB Group D result. With approximately 64,000 vacancies, RRB Group D recruitment was one of the largest recruitment announced by Indian Railway last year. Recruitment to Group D posts will be after a candidate qualifies in CBT, Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification.

More than 1.17 Crore candidates appeared in the RRB Group D CBT which was concluded in December 2018. Now, the candidates are waiting for the CBT result to be declared. Based on the number of vacancies available and the recruitment rules, only about 1% of the candidates would qualify for the PET round.

However, without the RRB Group D result candidates cannot prepare for PET. Along with the RRB Group D result, RRBs are also expected to announce the schedule for RRB Group D PET.

As reiterated by our source in RRB, the RRB Group D result will be released before the end of February 2018. The same source also told us that before the result declaration, RRBs would release a notice about date and time when the RRB Group D result will be announced. Candidates are advised to visit the official RRB website of their region at regular intervals for an update.

The RRB Group D result should be released any time soon now given that the process of RRB ALP answer key objection submission is over. RRB Group D result will be released in pdf format and it will be available for download on the official RRB websites.

