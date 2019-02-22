RRB Group D Result 2019 Anytime Soon; Here's How To Check

RRB Group D result will be released online on the official websites

As the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has completed the ALP CBT 2 answer key challenge process, the RRB Group D result can be expected anytime soon or at least the notification mentioning the time and date will be released online soon. The RRB of Indian Railways, one of the largest employers in the world, had held the Computer-Based Test or CBT for the recruitment of around 63,000 Level 1 vacancies in the national transporter last year. The RRB Group D result will be published online on the official websites of 21 various (RRB Chandigarh, RRB Bhopal, RRB Patna, RRB Chennai and RRB Allahabad) regional boards.

In a major update recently in regard to Indian Railways jobs, RRBs and RRCs (Railway Recruitment Cells) has released an indicative notice for the recruitment of 1.30 more posts in various departments. This notification is also carrying 1 lakh Level 1 or Group D vacancies. In this Group D recruitment, the RRCs will recruit to Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T departments), Assistant Pointsman, and level-1 posts in other departments. The recruitment process will kick start in March 12, 2019 for these jobs. Releasing RRB Group D result before the notification process starts is a reason to say the results are expected anytime.

RRB Group D result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D result from the RRB websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the concerned RRB you had registered for the RRB Group D exam

(Click on this link to access the RRB Group D result link for every RRBs)

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the RRB Group D result PDF.

Step 3: From the next page, check your RRB Group D result (check your roll number there).

Click here for more Jobs News