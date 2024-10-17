Advertisement

HSSC Group C, D Result 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

HSSC Group C D Result 2024: The Commission will shortlist candidates for a recommendation based on the marks obtained in the written/skill examination.

HSSC Group C D Result 2024: The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 24,000 posts.

HSSC Group C D Result 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the results for the Group C and D recruitment examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results by visiting the official website, hssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 24,000 posts.

HSSC Group C, D Result 2024: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official website, hssc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, select the HSSC Group C, D Result 2024 link.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Verify your result and download the page.
  • Print a copy for future use.

The Commission will shortlist candidates for recommendation based on the marks obtained in the written/skill examination.

According to some media reports, there were delays in the examination results due to a petition filed in a Punjab and Haryana court challenging the state's policy of awarding 5 additional marks to Haryana residents. Another report claimed the delays were caused by the implementation of the model code of conduct for the assembly elections.

HSSC Group C D Result 2024, Results 2024, Haryana Group C D Result 2024
