Indian Railways To Recruit 1 Lakh More Group D Posts; 10 Points

Ministry of Railways, Government of India today released an indicative notice today announcing 1.3 lakh recruitment in various posts in Indian Railways. Through the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Centralised Employment Notices (CENs) no. 01/2019, 02/2019 and 03/2019 Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) CEN no. RRC-01/2019, the RRBs and RRCs will invite applications for various posts like Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, Ministerial and Isolated categories and Level-1 posts. Among these, a major chunk of the vacancies will be filled through the RRC CEN 01/2019 for the Group D posts, 1 lakh vacancies.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2019: 10 Important Points

1. Vacancies indicated above and in the CEN are provisional and may increase or decrease in total or in specific units/communities/posts at a later stage depending upon the actual needs of the Railway administration.

2. The Post Parameters and Vacancy Table indicating the vacancies for UR/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Ex.SM and PwBD for various posts in various Railways/Production Units can be seen in the detailed CEN to be published on the official websites of RRCs.

3. Different posts carry different Pay Levels and allowances as admissible as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix. For full details please refer to the detailed CEN to be published on the official websites of RRCs.

4. Different educational qualifications are prescribed for various posts. Candidates should ensure that they possess/fulfil all eligibility conditions prescribed for the post(s) as on the closing date of online registration.

5. Candidates must ensure that they fulfil the prescribed Medical Standards for the post(s) for which they are applying.

6. Mode of recruitment examination will be Computer Based Test (CBT).

7. Opening of online registration of Applications in RRC Group D will begin by March 12, 2019 at 10.00 hrs.

8. After submission of application RRCs will not entertain any representation for modification of the information furnished in the application.

9. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRCs as mentioned below for detailed RRC Group D notification and submission of online applications:

Central Railway: www.rrcer.com

North Western Railway: www.nwr.indianrailways.gov.in

Eastern Railway: www.rrcer.com

Southern Railway: www.rrcmas.in

East Central Railway: www.rrcecr.gov.in

South Central Railway: www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in

East Coast Railway: www.rrcecor.org

South Eastern Railway: www.ser.indianrailways.gov.in

Northern Railway: www.rrcnr.org

South East Central Railway: www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in

North Central Railway: www.rrcald.org

South Western Railway: www.rrchubli.in

North Eastern Railway: www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Western Railway: www.rrc-wr.com

Northeast Frontier Railway: www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

West Central Railway: www.wcrindianrailways.gov.in

10. For all candidates except the fee concession categories, out of the Rs 500 total fee, an amount of Rs 400 will be refunded duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st Stage. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ PwBDs / Female / Transgender/ Minorities / Economically Backward Class, the fee of Rs 250 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in 1st Stage CBT.

