RRB Group D Result Notification Expected Soon; Details On PET Here

RRB Group D result notification should be released soon on the official RRB websites

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D result notification is expected in next few days. According to RRB officials, who we have been in constant touch with, the RRB Group D result will be released before the end of February 2019 and a notice will be released 2-3 days prior to the result declaration. Hence, the probability of the RRB Group D result notification being released today or tomorrow is very high.

It is being speculated that RRBs would not wait for February 28 to release Group D result since on February 28, 2019, RRBs are due to begin registration for RRB NTPC recruitment under the advertisement RRB/CEN 01/2019. Registration process for other recruitment by Indian Railway will follow.

RRB Group D CBT was conducted to fill more than 60,000 vacancies. The selection process includes a Computer-based test, which has already been over, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will be conducted next, and Document Verification Process.

RRB Group D PET will only be qualifying in nature, however to qualify candidates should be able to fulfill the following the criteria:

Male Candidates: Should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Female Candidates: Should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

