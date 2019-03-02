RRB Group D Result Date Confirmed. Results To Be Published On This Date

RRB Group D result date has been confirmed.

RRB Group D result date: The wait for RRB Group D result is over. RRB Group D result date is confirmed. The Group D Computer Based Test or CBT result is now being published on March 4. "List of candidates short-listed to appear for PET for Level 1 Posts is to be published by 4th March, 2019," said an official statement released on the official websites of RRBs like RRB Chennai, RRB Patna, RRB Secunderabad etc. This means, the RRB Group D results are being finally published on the official websites on Monday.

The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB of Indian Railways had conducted the RRB Group D exam for recruitment of around 63,000 level posts in country's largest employer from September 2018 to December 2018 in various centres across India.

According to Indian Railways, more than 1.8 crore candidates had registered fro RRB Group D recruitment and over 1.17 crore candidates had appeared for the recruitment exam.

RRB Group D result: List of websites

RRB Group D result will be published on following websites:

RRBs Websites Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahbad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneshwar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Thiruvanthapuram www.rrbthiruvanthapuram.gov.in

After the release of RRB Group D result, next stage in the recruitment process is Physical Efficiency Test or PET.

According to the RRB Group D notification, for PET, the male candidates who are shortlisted should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

While the female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

