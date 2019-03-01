RRB Group D Result Notification Soon; What's Next

RRB Group D result notification will be released after the RRB NTPC registration started

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D result notification is expected in next few days, according to reports. According to RRB officials, who we have been in constant touch with, the RRB Group D result was expected to be released before the end of February 2019. But, the results declaration has been delayed and now a notice is expected to be released 2-3 days prior to the result declaration. Hence, the probability of the RRB Group D result notification being released this week is very high.

However, the RRB Group D result will be declared after the online registration process of RRB NTPC is started on the official website of Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs.

Earlier the speculation was on rife that RRBs would not wait for February 28 to release Group D result since on February 28, 2019, RRBs are due to begin registration for RRB NTPC recruitment under the advertisement RRB/CEN 01/2019, which was delayed one day further. Registration process for other recruitment like parmedical and RRC Group D by Indian Railway will follow.

RRB Group D CBT was conducted to fill more than 60,000 vacancies. The selection process includes a Computer-based test, which has already been over, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will be conducted next, and Document Verification Process.

RRB Group D PET will only be qualifying in nature, however to qualify candidates should be able to fulfill the following the criteria:

Male Candidates: Should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Female Candidates: Should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

