RRB Group D Result: How To Check Chandigarh, Secunderabad, Ahmedabad, Patna, Allahabad Results

RRB Group D result will be released on the official websites of various Railway Recruitment Boards

The list of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test or PET based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted in RRB Chandigarh, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Patna, RRB Allahabad and other RRBs from September 17, 2018 to December 17, 2018 is scheduled to be declared after 3 pm on March 4, 19. RRB Group D result of all these Railway Recruitment Board or RRBs will be released on the official websites. Along with the RRB Group D result, according to a statement from Indian Railways, candidates can view their normalised marks and shortlisting status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format.

Checking RRB Group D result is very simple. Read on...

RRB Chandigarh Group D result: How to check

In RRB Chandigarh, which comes under the Northern Railway Zone, Indian Railways had announced 7,832 vacancies for Level 1 or erstwhile Group D recruitment.

Follow these steps to check your RRB Group D result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, RRB Chandigarh

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Check for your Registration number on the next page (a PDF file) open

RRB Secunderabad Group D result: How to check

RRB Secunderabad, which comes under the South Central Railway Zone of Indian Railways, the national transporter had announced 6,523 vacancies.

RRB Ahmedabad Group D result: How to check

RRB Ahmedabad which comes under Western Railway Zone of Indian Railways, the national carrier had announced 6,087 vacancies:

RRB Patna Group D result: How to check

Country's largest public sector recruiter had announced 5,981 vacancies in RRB Patna which comes under the East Central Railway Zone.

RRB Allahabad Group D result: How to check

RRB Allahabad had announced 4,762 vacancies for RRB Group D recruitment in 2018. This RRB comes under North Central Railway of Indian Railways.

