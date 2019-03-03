RRB Group D Result: Know Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, Empanelling Details

RRB Group D result: The recruitment process involves a CBT, PET and Document Verification

RRB Group D result 2019: The entire recruitment process for RRB Group D or Level 1 hiring involves a Computer Based Test (CBT) -- which has been held from September 17 to December 17 last year, for which the RRB Group D result is expected now--, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification. After the RRB Group D result declaration, the date, time and venue for, PET and DV or any other additional activity as applicable will be fixed by the Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs and will be intimated to the eligible candidates in due course. According to the Indian Railways, request for postponement of any of the above activity or for change of venue, date and shift will not be entertained under any circumstances.

If you are shortlisted through RRB Group D result of CBTs, you will have to go through the following processes before the final selection:

RRB Group D result: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)



Based on the merit of the candidates in the RRB Group D result of CBT, candidates will be called for PET two times the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs.

However, according to an official RRB Group D notification, Indian Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this limit as required to ensure availability of adequate candidates for all the notified posts.

Passing PET is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature.

For qualifying the PET, male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

For qualifying the PET, female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

RRB Group D result: Document Verification and Empanelling of Candidates

Based on the performance of candidates in the CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates will be called for Document Verification or DV. In case of two or more candidates securing same marks, their merit position will be determined by age criteria i.e., older person shall be given higher seniority, according to Indian Railways.

Candidates shortlisted for DV are required to produce all original documents along with two sets of self-attested photo copies of all documents at the time of DV. Further, these candidates should upload the scanned copies (in true color) of all the original certificates as applicable prior to their DV date through www.rrbdv.in portal, according to the RRB Group D notification.

All Certificates should be either in English or in Hindi only.

Where certificates are not in English / Hindi, self-attested translated version (In Hindi / English) should be produced wherever / whenever required. Certificates produced during the DV should be strictly in the prescribed formats. No additional time will be given to the candidates not producing their original certificates on their date of DV and the candidature of such candidates is liable to be forfeited.

Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates. Candidates may please note that RRBs only recommend names of the empanelled candidates and appointment is offered only by the respective Railway Administrations.

