RRB Group D Result: Check RRB Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Secunderabad, Mumbai, Patna results here

RRB Group D result: The result can be accessed from the PDFs published on the official websites

Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, one of the official hiring arms of Indian Railways, has announced (finally!) the RRB Group D result for various Boards. Among them, Indian Railways, one of the largest employer in the world, had released the RRB Chandigarh Group D result, RRB Chennai Group D result, RRB Kolkata Group D result, RRB Secunderabad Group D result, RRB Mumbai Group D result, and RRB Patna Group D result on their respective official websites. For your convenience, we have republished the RRB Group D results of all the RRBs mentioned above here.

To check the RRB Group D result or shortlist for the PET or Physical Efficiency Test you may click on the links given against every RRB:

RRB Chandigarh: Click here for RRB Chandigarh Group D result

RRB Chennai: Click here for RRB Chennai Group D result

RRB Kolkata: Click here for RRB Kolkata Group D result

RRB Secunderabad: Click here for RRB Secunderabad Group D result

RRB Mumbai: Click here for RRB Mumbai Group D result

RRB Patna: Click here for RRB Patna Group D result

From the next page open, search for your RRB Group D registration number. If you can locate your registration number in the PDF open there, that means you have been shortlisted for the PET which will be undertaken by the Railways Recruitment Cells (RRCs) as per the latest decision by Ministry of Railways. For every updates on the PET and further procedures, now the candidates will be need to approach or wait for updates from the RRCs.

RRB Group D result: How to check your marks

Candidates from RRBs like Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Secunderabad, Mumbai and Patna may follow the steps given here to check your normalized score and short-listing status for PET:

Step One : Visit the official website of RRB you had registered for during the RRB Group D initial registration process

Step Two : Click on the link "Click here to view the Normalized Score and short-listing status for PET" given on the homepage

Step Three : On next page, log in by entering the Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format.

Step Four : On the next page check your normalized score and short-listing status for PET.

