Railway Police Force 2025 Constable Result Declared, Download Here

RRB RPF Constable Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the roll number-wise result for Railway Police Force (RPF) Constable today, June 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result on the official website, rrbcd.gov.in.

RRB RPF Constable Result 2025: How To Download Rank-Wise Result?

Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable): CBT Result & Cut Off Scores".

Then, click on "Result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Constable against RPF-02/2024".

The result for all the qualifying candidates will be downloaded.

Search for your roll number to view your result.

Save and download the result for future reference.

RRB RPF Constable Result 2025: After Result Process

Candidates who have their roll number in the result list will be required to go through the through Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV).

Those who qualify all the examinations will become eligible for the post of RPF Constable.

RRB will share the date for DV/PET/PMT to candidates through SMS/website/email in due course of time.

Candidates will be able to download their score card from 5 PM tomorrow, June 20 on the official website of RRB or your regional railway board's website, as per the official notice shared by the board.