RRB Group D Result 2018: 3 Easy Steps To Check Result PDF Using Mobiles

RRB Group D result will be released online on official websites of the Indian Railways.

One of the most awaited competitive recruitment exam result of 2019, RRB Group D result of Indian Railways, is expected to be released anytime soon. The RRB Group D results for the recruitment exam held for 62,907 vacancies in various posts will be released on the official websites of RRBs or Railway Recruitment Boards on March 4 at 3 pm, according to an official statement. This mammoth recruitment examination was organised by RRBs, the official hiring arm of Indian Railways, in over 400 centers. Each day, according tot Indian Railways, 3 to 4 lakh candidates appeared at the examination and the attendance was over 60%. The RRB Group D result will be published in PDFs hosted on regional railway recruitment portals.

Read: RRB Group D Result: Railway Recruitment Board Results Soon; Live Updates

The recruitment exam for which the RRB Group D result is expected was completed in 51 days by end of December, 2018.

The Railways has announced recruitment for posts like Helpers, Track Maintainers, Assistant Pointsman, Gateman, Porter, Hamal, Sweeper cum Porter, Hospital Assistant etc. in last February.

Its really easy to check your RRB Group D results. Read on.

RRB Group D result: How to check your results using mobiles

RRB Group D result 2018: The results will be released on the official websites of RRBs on March 4

After you have got the confirmation about the Railway Recruitment Board publishing the RRB Group results on its official websites, follow the steps given here:

First step: Go the RRB official website you have registered with while applying for RRB Group D recruitment. (Here are the direct links or chose your RRBs from the table on the bottom of this story)

Second step: On the homepage of your RRB, (in most RRB pages) you will find a link for checking your RRB Group D result which has been published recently. The link might look like this: "Click here to view provisionally short listed candidates for...". Click on that link.

Third step: Then a PDF file will open next. On that page, search for your RRB Group D exam registration number.

RRB Group D result: RRB websites

Name of RRB Website RRB Ahmedabad Group D result www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer Group D result www.rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahbad Group D result www.rrbald.gov.in RRB Bangalore Group D result www.rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal Group D result www.rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Bhubaneshwar Group D result www.rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur Group D result www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chennai Group D result www.rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Chandigarh Group D result www.rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur Group D result www.rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Guwahati Group D result www.rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu Group D result www.rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Kolkata Group D result www.rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda Group D result www.rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai Group D result www.rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur Group D result www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna Group D result www.rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi Group D result www.rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad Group D result www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in RRB Siliguri Group D result www.rrbsiliguri.org RRB Thiruvanthapuram Group D result www.rrbthiruvanthapuram.gov.in

Note this: RRBs like RRB Thiruvananthapuram, RRB Siliguri, RRB Muzaffarnagar and RRB Malda have not not announced vacancies for RRB Group D recruitment.

Read also:

RRB Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2019: Post-Wise Vacancy Details Here

RRB Paramedical 2019 Recruitment Begins; Application From Today

Click here for more Jobs News