Woman Accuses Cop Of Misbehaviour On Train, His "I Will Lose Job" Apology

A railway police constable has been suspended after a woman passenger alleged that he misbehaved with her while she was asleep on Prayagraj Express.

The incident, which happened on August 14, was reported on the train going from Delhi to Prayagraj.

A video of the incident, recorded by the victim, where the constable is pleading and asking that he be forgiven has since gone viral.

The constable has been identified as Ashish Gupta.

It is alleged that the constable misbehaved with the woman while she was asleep on her reserved seat. When the woman woke up, she protested and reprimanded the constable, as can be seen in the video.

In the video, the woman, whose face is not visible, can only be heard berating the constable.

"Karne ki kya jaroorat thi. Ek baat batao, tumhe safety ke liye rakha gaya hai na (What was the need to do it. Tell me something, aren't you put here to keep people safe)," the woman can be heard saying, with the constable in front of her.

"Pehle aap door khade ho. Agar yahan pe koi so raha hai toh tum use choone aaoge, ye safety le rahe ho tum (First of all, you stand far away. If someone is sleeping here, then you will come to touch them. Is this how you will protect them," she asked.

The constable, his hands folded, moves towards her and continues to apologise for his alleged misbehaviour.

"Jhooth may bolo (Do not lie)," the woman reprimands him.

"Meri naukri chali jaayegi (I will lose my job)," pleads the constable.

"Main kya karoon naukri chali jaayegi tumhari toh. Batao ye vardi kis liye di gayi hai tumhe (What can I do if you lose your job. Tell me why were you given this uniform)," she asks.

The constable, shows the video, moves away, and continues to plead for forgiveness.