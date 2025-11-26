Viral Video: Bride's Stunning Baraat In Prayagraj Breaks Stereotypes And Internet Together

A wedding in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has drawn widespread attention for reversing a centuries-old custom. Instead of the groom arriving with a procession, the bride herself reached the groom's home with full celebrations, turning the event into a symbol of equality and changing traditions.

The bride, Tanu, from Kidganj, arrived at her groom Rajat's home in Mutthiganj on the night of November 26 with a lively and beautifully arranged wedding procession. Residents lined the streets to witness the rare sight of a "reverse baraat," making the event a major attraction in the city.

The unique ceremony fulfilled the dream of Tanu's father, Rajesh Jaiswal. With five daughters, he had always wished to celebrate their weddings the same way a son's wedding is celebrated. To honour this idea, the family even printed special wedding cards with the phrase "Ladki Ki Baraat." In another symbolic gesture, the bride's relatives performed aarti and bid farewell to the procession, a tradition usually reserved for the groom's side.

Tanu led the nearly two-kilometer-long procession while seated in a traditional carriage. The lively celebration included DJ music, dancing, and lights, creating a festive atmosphere. Crowds gathered along the route to watch the procession as it moved toward the groom's home.

Upon arrival, Rajat's family welcomed the bride with traditional rituals and great warmth. Videos of the wedding have gone viral on social media, with many praising the family for challenging gender stereotypes and promoting equality through a joyful celebration.