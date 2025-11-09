Advertisement
UP Teen Killed By Parents For Being In 'Contact With Boys'

Ramesh told police that he was angry with his daughter as she was in touch with several boys from the village despite his objections.

Read Time: 2 mins
The parents have been arrested and are being questioned

In a case of honour killing, a 15-year-old girl was killed by her parents in Kanti village in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said on Sunday.

The girl identified as Sarita was killed on November 5 and police received information about the body lying near bushes in the village the next day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Yadav told PTI.

During investigation, the accused Ramesh initially misled the police but later confessed to the crime.

Ramesh told police that he was angry with his daughter as she was in touch with several boys from the village despite his objections.

On the night of November 5, Sarita's mother allegedly gave her sedatives after which the couple took her about 70-80 metres from their house, where Ramesh slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

"This is a case of honour killing," DCP Yadav said.

The parents have been arrested and are being questioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

