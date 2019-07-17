Indian Railways' RRC Group D Exams From September. Details Here

RRC Group D exams will be held in September and October, according to the official notification.

Indian Railways' Railway Recruitment Cell or RRC has fixed September-October months of 2019 to conduct the recruitment exam announced for more than one lakh vacancies in the national transporter. The total aspirants who have applied for the Level 1 or Group D recruitment is expected to be in millions. Last year, when the Railway Recruitment Board or the RRBs of Indian Railways conducted recruitment for more than 60 thousand vacancies, the number of applicants had exceeded more than 1.5 million. This year, as the RRBs are involved in several other recruitments (RRB JE, RRB NTPC, RRB Paramedical and RRB various posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories), the responsibility of conducting the mammoth recruitment process to Group D posts are now bestowed upon RRCs. However, the registration and other related processes of Group D recruitment will be undertaken through the RRB portals.

According to the official notification or RRC Group D recruitment, date for Computer-Based Test or CBT and other stages of recruitment will be intimated from time to time through the websites of RRCs.

Railway administration has the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi stage mode. Candidates who qualify in the CBT will have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.

"Center/City allocation for CBT/PET will depend upon technical and logistical feasibility. Candidates may have to travel to other Cities/States for attending CBT/PET. Request for Change of Exam Centre shall NOT be allowed under any circumstances," the notification has said.

Candidates will have to download the city and date intimations, RRC Group D admit card and travel authority (wherever applicable) from the links provided on the official websites of RRBs/RRCs.

Marks, which will be published after the completion of the exams, will be normalized for CBT involving multiple sessions.

Marks will be normalized as per the formulae given in the official RRC Group D notification.

Indian Railways' shortlisting of RRC-wise candidates for PET will be done at the rate of three times of the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway administration). The short listing for PET will be based on the merit of the candidates in the CBT.

More than 2.98 lakh positions were vacant at Railways as on June 1 this year and recruitment process is going on for over 2.94 lakh employees, according to the government.

