Indian Railway Extends Application Date For RRB Ministerial And Isolated Category Posts

RRBs extend last date for online registration for Ministerial and Isolated category posts

RRBs have extended the last date for online registration for Ministerial and Isolated category post. RRBs had announced 1665 vacancies for Ministerial and Isolated category posts. Earlier the last date to register for this recruitment was April 7 but RRBs have decided to extend the last date for the online registration by another 15 days.

Candidates who are eligible for the post can now register for the recruitment till April 22, 2019. Those who successfully register will be allowed to pay application fee through online mode till April 28, 2019. The last date to pay application fee using SBI challan or Post office challan is April 26, 2019 till 1:00 pm. After payment of application fee, candidates will be allowed to complete the application process by April 30, 2019.

A notice released on RRB Bhopal website says, "It has come to notice that the candidates are filling up higher educational qualification as a result of which posts having lower educational qualification are not being displayed in the post preferences online application format."

RRBs have requested the candidates to fill minimum required qualification in the designated field instead of the highest qualification they hold, so that they are shown all post options available.

The notice reads, "The candidates are informed that each post notified against CEN-03/2019 is having specific minimum educational qualification as mentioned in Post Parameters Table enclosed as Annexure- A in the CEN. The candidates are advised to peruse carefully the Post Parameters Table and fill up the prescribed minimum educational qualification or combination of qualifications as clearly mentioned in the Post Parameters Table."

